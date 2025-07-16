I went on holiday to Blackpool and found the resort's best-kept secret

A holiday maker has gone viral on TikTok, claiming to have found Blackpool’s best-kept secret.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post by account allsports169 has been watched almost 400,000 times and has been liked more than 6,600 times, showing a surprising feature shared by two of the resort’s hotels.

The clip, uploaded three days ago, shows a cameraman walking down a back street, before stopping at a gate and punching numbers into a key pad. Then the gate opens to reveal an outdoor pool, sun loungers, and bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool is available for guests at the Doric Hotel and Park House Hotel, run by Waterside Hotels. The company has replied to the TikTok video, saying: “Think we need to change the code now after this”.

Other people have commented, saying the pool was “amazing”, and wondering who can enter. Whileanother person said: “usable about six days a year”.

An aerial shot of the pool | Google

Facts

Waterside Hotels have also produced a video on TikTok explaining facts about the pool. They say it’s shallow end is 3ft and it’s deep end is 5ft, only residents are allowed, it’s open 9am to 5pm between April and September, and inflatables are allowed.

Incase of rainy days or cold weather, there’s also an indoor pool available to guests at the Doric.