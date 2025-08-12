Hundreds of asylum seekers were evacuated from Blackpool’s Metropole Hotel overnight.

Migrant families gathered outside the ‘asylum hotel’ on the Promenade after an emergency call brought fire crews rushing to the scene at 1.30am.

Migrants were evacuated from the Metropole Hotel in Blackpool after an 'emergency call' at 1.30am on Tuesday (August 12) | Submitted

Upon arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm. Fire crews were stood down while migrants were instructed to return to their rooms inside the hotel.

“At this stage, we do not believe the call was malicious or a hoax,” said Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, who were unable to provide further details about the reason for the ‘emergency call’.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “At 1.30am this morning, a fire engine from Blackpool attended a commercial property following an emergency call-out.

“Upon arrival, it was determined to be a false alarm. The fire crew remained on scene for approximately ten minutes.

“At this stage, we do not believe the call was malicious or a hoax. As far as we are aware, it has not been reported to Lancashire Police.”

Lancashire Police said its officers did not attend and no report was made to the force.