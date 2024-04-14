Travellers move onto Matalan car park in Bamber Bridge
Travellers recently moved onto Matalan’s car park in Bamber Bridge.
It was first reported a fleet of caravans had moved onto the car park on Holme Road on Friday.
They remained on the site on Sunday.
Residents on social media believed they had recently been moved from B&Q’s car park on nearby Craven Drive.
Travellers were also ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland last week due to being on private land.
Officers visited the group in a bid to remove them from the site on Monday after it was reported by the supermarket.
However, the car park is private land and further legal efforts had to be taken to remove them.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This is a private matter between the landlord, which in this case is the local council, and the travellers.
“The police may intervene in the future if further legal efforts are taken and the council wants the travellers off the land.”
Matalan, South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
