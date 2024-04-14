Travellers move onto Matalan car park in Bamber Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travellers recently moved onto Matalan’s car park in Bamber Bridge.

It was first reported a fleet of caravans had moved onto the car park on Holme Road on Friday.

They remained on the site on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents took to social media after travellers moved onto Matalan’s car park in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents on social media believed they had recently been moved from B&Q’s car park on nearby Craven Drive.

Travellers were also ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland last week due to being on private land.

Officers visited the group in a bid to remove them from the site on Monday after it was reported by the supermarket.

Read More Police serve notice to travellers occupying Tesco Extra car park in Leyland

However, the car park is private land and further legal efforts had to be taken to remove them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This is a private matter between the landlord, which in this case is the local council, and the travellers.

“The police may intervene in the future if further legal efforts are taken and the council wants the travellers off the land.”