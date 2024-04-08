Travellers move onto Tesco Extra car park in Leyland, petrol station stops taking cash
Travellers have been ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland.
A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate on Sunday afternoon, close to the petrol station.
It was reported to Lancashire Police and officers visited the group last night. However, the car park is private land and legal efforts must be taken to remove them.
The Tesco website says parking at the Leyland superstore is free and unlimited, but is subject to conditions.
Petrol - pay at pump only
As a temporary measure, the supermarket’s petrol station is restricting payments to card only at the pumps. Cash will not be accepted until further notice, said staff.
Tesco were approached for comment.
