Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travellers have been ordered to leave a Tesco car park in Leyland.

A fleet of caravans moved onto the Tesco Extra car park in Towngate on Sunday afternoon, close to the petrol station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported to Lancashire Police and officers visited the group last night. However, the car park is private land and legal efforts must be taken to remove them.

The Tesco website says parking at the Leyland superstore is free and unlimited, but is subject to conditions.

Petrol - pay at pump only

As a temporary measure, the supermarket’s petrol station is restricting payments to card only at the pumps. Cash will not be accepted until further notice, said staff.