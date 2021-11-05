Woman in her 50s taken to hospital after four-car crash at Penwortham roundabout

Four cars were involved in the crash at Golden Way roundabout near Booths at around 8.25am, which was attended by fire and ambulance crews.

The injured woman, who was driving of one of the cars, was found trapped inside her vehicle and was pulled free by firefighters from Leyland and Bamber Bridge.

North West Ambulance Service said the woman, aged in her 50s, suffered 'minor injuries' and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A woman was taken to hospital after four cars were involved in a crash at Golden Way roundabout near Booths in Penwortham at around 8.25am on Thursday (November 4). Pic: Google

An ambulance spokesman said: "We attended a road traffic collision at Golden Way roundabout after a 999 call came in at 8.25am.

"The patient in her 50s was the driver of the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital."

A spokesman for the fire service added: "Two fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Leyland responded. The incident involved four cars and there was one person trapped in one of the vehicles.

"Crews assisted in making the scene safe and gave first aid to a casualty prior to ambulance crews arriving. Firefighters were in attendance around two hours."

It is the second serious crash in two weeks on the roundabout in Golden Way.

On Wednesday, October 20, a man and a woman came off a motorbike at the roundabout, with the woman - aged in her 50s - suffering serious leg and chest injuries.

The man, aged in his 70s, was also hurt but his injuries were not serious.

There have been concerns over the roundabout since it was redesigned in 2019, with the junction branded as an "accident blackspot" by some drivers.

The junction was remodelled ahead of the opening of the new Penwortham bypass - John Horrocks Way - in 2020. The roundabout connects the new route at its eastern end to the wider road network in the area.

But since the new layout came into operation in 2019, people have expressed concern about the sequencing and positioning of its traffic lights, which they say causes confusion for drivers – as well as a risk to those approaching from residential side roads.

