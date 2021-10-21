Woman in serious condition after motorbike crash at Penwortham roundabout

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash on the Golden Way roundabout near Booths at around 8.30pm.

The woman had been riding on a motorbike with a man in his 70s when the pair were involved in a collision with a car.

Police and ambulance crews were quick on the scene after receiving a flurry of 999 calls from fellow motorists.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash on the Golden Way roundabout near Booths in Penwortham at around 8.50pm last night (Wednesday, October 20). Pic: Google

Paramedics worked on the woman in the road before taking her to Royal Preston Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

The man was also taken to hospital by ambulance, but his injuries have been described as "non-serious".

An ambulance spokesman said: "We responded to a road traffic collision in Golden Way, Penwortham involving a car and motorbike.

"Two patients on the motorbike were taken to hospital. One female patient in her 50s is in a serious condition.

"A man, aged in his 70s, has suffered non-serious injuries."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added :"There were two people on the motorbike. One suffered leg injuries and the other chest injuries."

Concerns raised over safety of Golden Way roundabout in Penwortham

There have been concerns over Penwortham's Golden Way roundabout since it was redesigned in 2019.

Motorists who use the roundabout have branded the junction as an "accident blackspot", with drivers regularly reporting near misses and risky manoeuvres during busy periods.

One worried resident, Claire Woods, said those who live in the area have previously reported their concerns to South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire Police.

Last night, Claire visited the roundabout and again raised her concerns directly with officers at the scene.

She said: "Local residents have been in contact with SRBC, MP's and Lancashire Police, but to no avail.

"I spoke to a police officer at the scene last night (Thursday, October 20) to ask if they escalate their concerns, as they are regular attenders to these incidents.

"But seemingly only KSI's are reported (killed or seriously injured).

"He advised for as many people as possible to complain and make a noise to the Council, Highways Agency and Lancashire Police.

"My neighbourhood has tonight, following the latest incident, decided to collectively take our concerns further before someone is killed, as it's only a matter of time now."

Another resident who lives in the area said she goes out of her way to avoid the roundabout.

"It's a horrible roundabout with too many cars speeding and going through red lights," said Stephanie Nicoll. "A pedestrian will get killed one day".

Dawn Castle added: "I nearly had someone in the side of me last week, as they went flying through a red light.

"Luckily I saw that they weren't going to stop and I stopped just in time. It happens all the time."

The junction was remodelled ahead of the opening of the new Penwortham bypass - John Horrocks Way - in 2020. The roundabout connects the new route at its eastern end to the wider road network in the area.

But since the new layout came into operation in 2019, people have expressed their concern about the sequencing and positioning of its traffic lights, which they say has been causing confusion for drivers – as well as a risk to those approaching from residential side roads.

