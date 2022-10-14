Emergency services were called to the scene in West Paddock after an Audi A1 veered off the road, struck a lamp post and crashed into a tree at around 11.20pm.

The woman behind the wheel was rescued from the vehicle by fire crews and taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious internal injuries.

Sadly, police have confirmed that the woman, aged in her 30s, has since died from her injuries.

The fatal crash happened in West Paddock, Leyland, at 11.20pm on Wednesday, October 12 after an Audi A1 car left the road, mounted a grass verge, collided with a lamp post and struck with a tree

No other casualties were reported.

The road was shut in both directions overnight and into Thursday morning whilst officers worked at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Any information can be emailed to [email protected] or you can call 101, quoting log 1498 of October 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal road traffic collision in Leyland on Wednesday night.

“Police officers were called to West Paddock, Leyland, at 11.20pm on October 12 to a report that an Audi A1 car had left the road, mounted a grass verge, collided with a lamp post before colliding with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue attended to rescue the driver – a woman in her 30s – from the damaged car.

“She suffered serious internal injuries that sadly later proved fatal.