Man suffers 'potentially fatal injuries' after being knocked down in Leyland
A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was knocked down in Leyland last night (Sunday, October 9).
Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in Hough Lane after the man, aged in 60s, was struck by a Toyota Yaris car at around 9.30pm.
The collision happened at the junction with Dorothy Avenue, close to Med 3 restaurant. Police closed the road whilst paramedics worked at the scene.
The ambulance service said the man suffered ‘potentially fatal injuries’ to his chest and head. He was taken to the Major Trauma Ward at Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
A police spokesman said: “It was a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian which happened at the junction of Hough Lane and Dorothy Avenue, Leyland, at 9.30pm
“The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.”
An ambulance spokesman added: "We sent various resources including an ambulance and a rapid-response vehicle.
"He was taken to hospital with potentially fatal injuries.”
Police appeal
Police are appealing for information and are urging any witnesses - or drivers with dashboard mounted camera footage – to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1317 of October 9.
You can upload dashcam footage here.