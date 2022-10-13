Woman seriously injured after late night crash in Leyland
A woman was seriously injured after a crash in Leyland last night (Wednesday, October 12).
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in West Paddock after a car veered off the road and hit a lamp post and a tree at around 11.20pm.
The woman, who was behind the wheel, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries, say police.
No other casualties were reported.
The road was shut in both directions overnight and into the morning whilst officers worked at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called by the North West Ambulance Service to West Paddock, Leyland, at 11.20pm yesterday (October 13) after a road traffic collision.
“A car had left the road and collided with a lamp post and a tree.
"The driver was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.”