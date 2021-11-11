Watch shocking footage as driver dices with death by ignoring red lights at level crossing

Network Rail released the footage of the near-miss at a barrierless level crossing on the Cumbrian Coast line as a safety warning to drivers.

Fortunately, the vehicle made it across without colliding with the Northern service.

The careless driver crossed Park House Farm level crossing, near Barrow-in-Furness, in front of an approaching train shortly after 12pm on Friday, November 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still image from a Network Rail video showing a driver taking their life in their hands by jumping red lights at a level crossing in Cumbria.

Amanda Leeming, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “Not only did this car driver put themselves in serious danger, they also put the train driver and passengers at risk too.

“Our advice is simple – however tempting it is to jump the lights - don’t do it – you’re putting lives at risk.”

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “It is only through good fortune that this incident did not result in something far more serious.

After releasing the video, Network Rail has reissued its guidance on how to use level crossings safely as a driver. Motorists should:

• Always be prepared to stop at the crossing.

• Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms).

• If the warnings activate, stop – unless it’s unsafe to do so.

• Remain stationary until all the warnings stop.

• Check that the exit is clear before driving across.