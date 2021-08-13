Shocking footage shows car in near-miss with train on Lake District level crossing

The footage - released by Network Rail today (Friday, August 13) - was captured at a barrierless level crossing on the Windermere branch line at Burneside.

The car was so close to being struck the camera angle only captures its roof as it blindly drives straight over the tracks.

Fortunately the vehicle made it across without colliding with the Northern service.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 9am on July 29, has been described by senior railway staff as one of the closest near misses they've ever seen.

Simon Shipperd, Level Crossing Manager for Network Rail, said: "Not only did this car driver put themselves in serious danger, they also put the train driver and passengers at risk too.

"This is careless driving on a shocking level. Our advice is simple - however tempting it is to jump the lights - don't do it - you're putting lives at risk."

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said it is "unbelievable that anyone would take such risks at level crossings."

CCTV footage caught the moment a car narrowly missed being hit by a train in the Lake District.

He added: "The potential impact of such a risk is catastrophic and it is only through good fortune that this incident did not result in something far more serious.

"It is vital that road users and pedestrians respect crossings and follow all instructions to ensure they are used safely.

"When people refuse to follow the rules we will continue to work with Network Rail and British Transport Police to help trace those responsible.”

Network Rail has reissued its guidance on how to use level crossings safely as a driver.

Motorists should:

- Always be prepared to stop at the crossing

- Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms)

- If the warnings activate, stop - unless it’s unsafe to do so

- Remain stationary until all the warnings stop

- Check that the exit is clear before driving across

For more information and resources on how to use all types of level crossings safely, visit www.networkrail.co.uk/level-crossing-safety/