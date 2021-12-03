Two friends who died after being hit by car in Southport identified as tributes paid

Two pedestrians were struck by a white Audi A3 in Lulworth Road at around 4.35pm on Tuesday (November 30).

The two women - who have now been identified as Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85 - later died in hospital.

Detectives said the driver stopped at the scene and assisted Merseyside Police with their inquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to Marie, her family described her as an "amazing person who lived for and loved her family"

They added: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our special mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty, Marie (Mary) Cunningham.

"Our family would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to give first aid and assistance to Marie and Grace at the time of the incident."

Tributes were also paid to Grace who was described as a "popular member of the Birkdale community".

Grace Foulds (pictured left) and Marie Cunningham (pictured right) died in hospital after being struck by a car in Southport (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Her family said: "It is with deep sadness that Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds announce the tragic and sudden death of their mother Grace Foulds, aged 85.

"Grace, who lived on Palatine Road, was a popular member of the Birkdale community as well as a regular at St Joseph’s Church. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

"Our family wish to pass their thanks to the emergency services and staff at Southport Hospital."

Both families asked for privacy as they grieved for their losses.

Following the fatal collision, Sgt Mat Shaw said: "An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"Similarly, if you were driving in the Lulworth Road area at the time and have any dashcam footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything.

"Information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference 21000831536.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.