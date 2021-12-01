Two elderly women die in hospital after being hit by car in Southport

Two pedestrians were struck by a white Audi A3 in Lulworth Road at around 4.35pm on Tuesday (November 30).

The two women, aged in their 70s and 80s, later died in hospital.

Police said their next of kin have been informed.

Two elderly women died in hospital after they were struck by a car in Southport

The driver stopped at the scene and has assisted Merseyside Police with their inquiries.

Sgt Mat Shaw said: "An investigation has been launched into this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"Similarly, if you were driving in the Lulworth Road area at the time and have any dashcam footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything.

"Information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."

Road closures remained in place in the Lulworth Road area and motorists were advised to find alternative routes..

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference 21000831536.

