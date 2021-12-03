Prison escapee jailed for robbery wanted in connection with Bamber Bridge assault

Carl Gilgun is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham in October - where he was serving a four year sentence for robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police also want to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an assault on a woman in the Bamber Bridge area on Thursday (December 2).

Gilgun has links to the Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Leyland areas.

Officers warned the public not to approach Gilgun but to call 999 for immediate sightings.

PC Jess Hill, of Lancashire Police, said: "Gilgun is wanted by police and I would encourage anyone who has seen him, or has information related to his whereabouts, to come forward.

"I would also ask Gilgun to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police immediately."

Police are appealing for information to find wanted man Carl Gilgun who has links to Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]

