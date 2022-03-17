Tributes pour in for Leyland man Jack Moran killed in Euxton car crash

Emergency services were called after an Audi A1 left the road and crashed into a tree in Runshaw Hall Lane shortly before 8pm on Tuesday (March 16).

The driver - who has since been named locally as 20-year-old Jack Moran from Leyland - sadly died at the scene.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the young man on social media, with bouquets of flowers placed at the scene.

“It is with great sadness that we are sorry to learn of the tragic death of our last apprentice Jack Moran,” a spokesman for Fishers Electrical Services Ltd said.

“You were a great young lad and a big help in the years you worked at Fishers Electrical Services.

“Our thoughts go out to your family and friends.”

One friend wrote: “Lost for words today. Today I’ve realised how harsh life can be, how you can be with someone having a chat and a laugh and then five minutes later they’re no longer with us and you’re never gonna see them again. Still can’t get my head around it.

“Jack Moran, it was a pleasure to be part of your life, enjoy yourself up there buddy, we’re all gonna miss you.”

Another said: “Where do I start, You have been there for me since day one and you have always been the person I knew I could come to for a shoulder to cry on. I am in shock. I am so speechless.

“You have never failed to keep that cheeky grin on your face. I will never forget our memories and how happy you always made the people around you feel.

“Heaven has gained an amazing angel and you will always be remembered no matter what.”

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash.

Two passengers, both men in their 20s from Leyland, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Sgt Peter Snook, of Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in one young man losing his life and two others suffering serious injuries and my thoughts are with all those affected."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1348 of March 15.

