Leyland man killed after Audi crashes into tree near Runshaw College last night

Emergency services were called to Runshaw Hall Lane, between Leyland and Euxton, shortly before 8pm after an Audi A1 left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Leyland, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

His two passengers, men in their 20s from Leyland, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old man from Leyland died at the scene after an Audi A1 travelling south on Runshaw Hall Lane at Euxton left the road and collided with a tree last night (Tuesday, March 15)

Sgt Peter Snook, of Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has sadly resulted in one young man losing his life and two others suffering serious injuries and my thoughts are with all those affected. I would appeal to anyone who either saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”