Leyland man killed after car crash near Runshaw College named locally as Jack Moran

Emergency services were called after an Audi A1 left the road and crashed into a tree in Runshaw Hall Lane shortly before 8pm on Tuesday (March 16).

The driver – who has since been named locally as 20-year-old Jack Moran from Leyland – sadly died at the scene.

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the young man on social media following his tragic death.

“Such sad news to hear. A nice lad taken well too soon,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Today I’ve realised how harsh life can be, how you can be with someone having a chat and a laugh and then five minutes later they’re no longer with us and you’re never gonna see them again.

“Still can’t get my head around it.

“Jack Moran, it was a pleasure to be part of your life, enjoy yourself up there buddy, we’re all gonna miss you.”

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash.

Two passengers, both men in their 20s from Leyland, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Sgt Peter Snook, of Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in one young man losing his life and two others suffering serious injuries and my thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would appeal to anyone who either saw the collision or who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1348 of March 15.