Tributes paid to 'much-loved' man who died after being hit by car near Langho Railway Station

A car struck a pedestrian in Whalley Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday (March 10).

The pedestrian has since been named as 80-year-old Peter Westwell from Billington.

He suffered “serious injuries” during the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Peter, his family said: “Peter was a much-loved dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend and had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

“He loved nothing better than a good walk and was looking forward to walking in his beloved Yorkshire Dales this spring.

“He will be hugely missed. This is a tragedy for everyone involved and we want to express our thanks to everyone who tried to help Dad at the scene of the accident.”

Police said their investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 0577 of March 17.

Tributes have been paid to Peter Westwell who died after being struck by a car in Langho. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

