Pedestrian in his 80s dies after being hit by car near Langho Railway Station

A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a car near Langho Railway Station, police said.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:40 pm

A car struck a pedestrian in Whalley Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday (March 10).

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered “serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Police remain at the scene carrying out a collision investigation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Leyland man killed after car crash near Runshaw College named locally as Jack Mo...

North West Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a MERIT doctor and an air ambulance crew attended.

“A man in his 70s was taken to hospital,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time.

A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a car in Whalley Road, Langho. (Credit: Google)

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, with heavy congestion building on surrounding roads.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please find an alternative route and we will update you when we can.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0577 of March 17.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

PedestrianPoliceMotoristsLancashire Police