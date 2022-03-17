Pedestrian in his 80s dies after being hit by car near Langho Railway Station

A car struck a pedestrian in Whalley Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday (March 10).

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered “serious injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Police remain at the scene carrying out a collision investigation.”

North West Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a MERIT doctor and an air ambulance crew attended.

“A man in his 70s was taken to hospital,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time.

A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a car in Whalley Road, Langho. (Credit: Google)

Motorists were urged to avoid the area, with heavy congestion building on surrounding roads.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please find an alternative route and we will update you when we can.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0577 of March 17.

