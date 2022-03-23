Woman taken to hospital after motorbike crash in Leyland

A woman has been injured after she was knocked off her motorbike in Leyland today (Wednesday, March 23).

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:30 pm

She was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanifield Lane and Lydiate Lane in Farington at around 12.50pm.

The road was partially blocked for around 40 minutes – affecting journeys between Leyland and Lostock Hall – whilst ambulance crews treated her at the scene.

Lancashire Police also attended and said the woman has suffered a suspected broken arm. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

Stanifield Lane in Farington was blocked after a crash near the junction with Lydiate Lane this afternoon (Wednesday, March 23).

The force added that the driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests were made.

Both Stanifield Lane and Lydiate Lane reopened at around 2pm and traffic is moving freely.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

