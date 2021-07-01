Traffic building after 'six-vehicle' crash on M6 near Preston

Long delays have been reported on the M6 following a multi-vehicle collision near Preston this afternoon (July 1).

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:49 pm

Traffic was temporarily held on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31A (Haighton Interchange) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) at around 4.50pm.

Highways England initially closed two lanes following the crash, but all vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

60 minute delays have been reported in the area and motorists have been warned congestion remains on the approach.

60 minute delays were reported in the area following the collision. (Credit: Highways England)
