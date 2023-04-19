Three people injured after multi-vehicle crash closes M6 for six hours near Leyland

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway at around 9.35am on Wednesday (April 19)

The crash – which involved approximately five vehicles – occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three people suffered injuries but thankfully none were life threatening,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The motorway was closed between the two junctions while officers, including specialist collision investigators, attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by colleagues from the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance.

Those caught within the closure were released slowly past the scene of the collision in the outside lane.

Three people were injured following a crash on the M6 near Leyland (Credit: National Highways)

A diversion was then put in place while the vehicles were recovered and the area was cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways urged road users to plan ahead or delay their journey to avoid congestion.

It was confirmed the motorway had fully reopened at 3.35pm.