Three people injured after multi-vehicle crash closes M6 for six hours near Leyland

Three people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 near Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway at around 9.35am on Wednesday (April 19)

The crash – which involved approximately five vehicles – occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland).

“Three people suffered injuries but thankfully none were life threatening,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The motorway was closed between the two junctions while officers, including specialist collision investigators, attended the scene.

They were joined by colleagues from the fire service, ambulance service and air ambulance.

Those caught within the closure were released slowly past the scene of the collision in the outside lane.

Three people were injured following a crash on the M6 near Leyland (Credit: National Highways)Three people were injured following a crash on the M6 near Leyland (Credit: National Highways)
A diversion was then put in place while the vehicles were recovered and the area was cleared.

National Highways urged road users to plan ahead or delay their journey to avoid congestion.

It was confirmed the motorway had fully reopened at 3.35pm.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

