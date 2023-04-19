M6 crash: Live traffic updates after multi-vehicle collision closes motorway near Leyland
Drivers in Lancashire are being advised to avoid the M6 southbound between junctions 28 and 27 following a multi-vehicle collision.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
Traffic on the northbound carriageway was stopped briefly to allow the air ambulance to land but has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally.
Diversion details
- Exit M6 southbound at J28
- Turn right on to the B5256 eastbound
- Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound
- Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane
- Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue
- Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane
- Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east
- At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit
- Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound
- Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left
- Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish
- Turn right on to the A5209 westbound. Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6
- Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6
- To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout
Details of crash near Leyland
The incident occurred at 9.41am. Traffic officers and emergency services are on the scene.
Road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey to avoid congestion.