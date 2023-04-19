News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
11 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
13 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
2 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
Live

M6 crash: Live traffic updates after multi-vehicle collision closes motorway near Leyland

Drivers in Lancashire are being advised to avoid the M6 southbound between junctions 28 and 27 following a multi-vehicle collision.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:

A multi-vehicle collision closes the M6 southbound near ChorleyA multi-vehicle collision closes the M6 southbound near Chorley
A multi-vehicle collision closes the M6 southbound near Chorley

M6: Live updates as multi-vehicle collision closes motorway near Leyland

Show new updates
12:56 BST

Traffic on the northbound carriageway was stopped briefly to allow the air ambulance to land but has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally.

12:50 BSTUpdated 12:58 BST

Diversion details

  • Exit M6 southbound at J28
  • Turn right on to the B5256 eastbound
  • Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound
  • Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane
  • Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue
  • Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane
  • Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east
  • At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit
  • Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581
  • Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound
  • Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left
  • Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish
  • Turn right on to the A5209 westbound. Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6
  • Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6
  • To re-join the M6 southbound take the first exit from the roundabout
12:50 BSTUpdated 12:58 BST

Details of crash near Leyland

Drivers in Lancashire are being advised to avoid the M6 southbound between junctions 28 and 27 following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident occurred at 9.41am. Traffic officers and emergency services are on the scene.

Road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey to avoid congestion.

12:49 BSTUpdated 12:58 BST

Traffic map of closure near Leyland

12:47 BSTUpdated 12:49 BST

Second crash: Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between junctions 25 and 26

12:46 BST

Serious collision closes M6 southbound closed between junctions 28 and 27

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Lancashire