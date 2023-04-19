The incident occurred at 9.41am and emergency services remain at the scene with the southbound carriageway closed between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold).

There are delays of around an hour between junction 29 and the closure at junction 28 with further heavy congestion on the diversion route.

Those caught within the closure are being released slowly past the scene of the collision in the outside lane.

The southbound M6 is closed between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold)

Traffic on the northbound carriageway was stopped briefly to allow the air ambulance to land but has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally.

Details on injuries have not been provided at this stage.

Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are all in attendance.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead or delay their journey to avoid further congestion this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “Please be advised of the following road closure on the M61 and the M6.

"The closure begins at Junction 9 on the M61 northbound and ends at junction 30 on the M6.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Diversion

- Exit M6 southbound at J28

- Turn right on to the B5256 eastbound

- Turn right at the next junction on to the A49 southbound

- Follow the A49 southbound to the junction with the B5248 Dawson Lane

- Turn left on to the B5248 Dawson Lane and continue on to Central Avenue

- Continue south on Central Avenue to the junction with Euxton Lane

- Turn left on to Euxton Lane and head east

- At the roundabout with the B5252 take the third exit

- Follow the B5252 southbound to the roundabout with the A581

- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A581 westbound

- Follow the A581 westbound to the junction with the A49 and turn left

- Remain on the A49 southbound to the junction with the A5209 in Standish

- Turn right on to the A5209 westbound. Follow the A5209 westbound towards the M6

- Turn right on to Crow Orchard Road to reach J27 of the M6