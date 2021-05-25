Shocking footage shows aftermath of bus and taxi crash in Preston
Video footage has emerged showing the aftermath of a bus and taxi crash in Preston this morning (Tuesday, May 25).
The crash happened at the traffic lights in Aqueduct Street at 9.11am, where the road joins Adelphi Street and Plungington Road.
Footage taken moments after the crash shows serious damage to both vehicles, including the bus driver's side window which has been smashed by the impact.
Fortunately, both drivers escaped from the wreck unharmed and no pedestrians were injured. Ambulances attended the scene but were stood down when it became clear no-one was in need of hospital treatment.
The road was closed briefly whilst police investigated how the crash had occurred and the vehicles were recovered.
An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision reportedly involving a car and a bus at 9.11am this morning at Aqueduct Street, Preston.
"We weren’t required to take any patients to hospital."
A police spokesman added: "We were called to a road traffic collision between a bus and a taxi on Aqueduct Street, Preston. It was at 9.11am and was damage only."
