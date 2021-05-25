Shocking footage shows aftermath of bus and taxi crash in Preston

The crash happened at the traffic lights in Aqueduct Street at 9.11am, where the road joins Adelphi Street and Plungington Road.

Footage taken moments after the crash shows serious damage to both vehicles, including the bus driver's side window which has been smashed by the impact.

Pictures from the scene of the crash involving a bus and a taxi in Aqueduct Street, Preston on Tuesday morning (May 25)

Fortunately, both drivers escaped from the wreck unharmed and no pedestrians were injured. Ambulances attended the scene but were stood down when it became clear no-one was in need of hospital treatment.

The road was closed briefly whilst police investigated how the crash had occurred and the vehicles were recovered.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision reportedly involving a car and a bus at 9.11am this morning at Aqueduct Street, Preston.

"We weren’t required to take any patients to hospital."

The scene of the crash at the junction of Aqueduct Street and Adelphi Street this morning (Tuesday, May 25)

A police spokesman added: "We were called to a road traffic collision between a bus and a taxi on Aqueduct Street, Preston. It was at 9.11am and was damage only."

