News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Serious crash closes Island Road in Winmarleigh

Police have closed a rural Lancashire road both ways after a serious crash today (Monday, January 2).

By Matthew Calderbank
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 3:29pm

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Island Lane near the village of Winmarleigh, close to Garstang, which remains closed this afternoon.

The road remains closed both ways between Black Lane and Church Lane whilst police investigate the crash.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have not said released details on casualties at this stage, but described the crash as ‘serious’.

Police have closed Island Lane in Winmarleigh, near Garstang and are advising motorists to avoid the area
Most Popular

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and police warn the road is likely to be closed for some time, though traffic is said to be coping well in the area.

Read More
Preston fire under investigation after suspected arson at derelict mill building
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Island Lane, Winmarleigh. The road is closed in both directions and will be for some time. Thank you for your patience."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.