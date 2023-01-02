Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Island Lane near the village of Winmarleigh, close to Garstang, which remains closed this afternoon.

The road remains closed both ways between Black Lane and Church Lane whilst police investigate the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have not said released details on casualties at this stage, but described the crash as ‘serious’.

Police have closed Island Lane in Winmarleigh, near Garstang and are advising motorists to avoid the area

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and police warn the road is likely to be closed for some time, though traffic is said to be coping well in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Island Lane, Winmarleigh. The road is closed in both directions and will be for some time. Thank you for your patience."