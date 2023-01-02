Six fire engines and their crews were called to a former mill in Southgate, Deepdale after thick, billowing smoke was seen rising from the abandoned site at around 11.30am on Saturday (December 31).

Crews from Preston, Fulwood, Blackpool, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge tackled the blaze with hose reels and were able to bring it under control with no injuries reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a derelict former mill building in Southgate, Preston on New Year's Eve. Pic credit: Crispin Robinson

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.

2022 – The year Preston’s heritage came under attack from arsonists

It is the latest in a series of suspicious fires to destroy derelict heritage buildings in Preston in 2022.

Arson investigations were launched after huge fires led to the demolition of the former Odeon cinema/Tokyo Jo’s nightclub and St Joseph’s Orphanage/Mount Street Hospital in May.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of the fire is under investigation. Pic credit: Crispin Robinson

Just weeks later in June, arsonist's targeted the vacant BHS store in Fishergate whilst another blaze tore through the derelict St David’s Church in Eldon Street in October, leaving one person – a man in his 30s – dead inside its ruins.

Lancashire Police failed to charge anyone in connection with the fires.

Second blaze in five years at derelict mill

A picture of the 2018 blaze taken by the fire service’s drone team. Pic: Chris Rainford/LFRS Aerial Support Unit

The ‘old white mill’ in Southgate is part of a complex of buildings formerly home to Preston Motor Village, which was abandoned after it was engulfed by a huge fire in December 2018.

Lancashire Police blamed the fire on arsonists but the force made no arrests in connection with it and the site has since remained abandoned and derelict.

