The cyclist, a man in his 80s, was riding his pedal bike on Island Lane near Winmarleigh when the front wheel of the bike became lodged in a crack in the road surface, throwing him off.

He suffered serious injuries and sadly later died in hospital.

The accident happened at around 11am and led to police closing the rural lane both ways for around four hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police is now appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

The force said it is especially keen to hear from a woman who stopped to give first aid at the scene.