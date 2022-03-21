Road traffic collision blocks roundabout in Leyland as police urge motorists to use alternative routes
Heavy traffic was building after a road traffic collision blocked a roundabout in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:09 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 7:30 pm
The collision occurred on the roundabout that joins Schleswig Way and Leyland Lane at approximately 5.20pm on Monday (March 21).
Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area following the crash due to it blocking a section of the roundabout.
"We are asking the public to find an alternate route at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
In an update posted at 7pm, officers confirmed Schleswig Way had reopened.