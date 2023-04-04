News you can trust since 1886
Preston Western Distributor: Tabley Lane and Blackpool Road set to close as construction work continues

A number of road closures will begin from next week as construction work on the new Preston Western Distributor continues.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

Which roads will be closed and when?

Blackpool Road eastbound will be closed from its junction with Riversway to Aldfield Avenue from 00:01am on April 11, 2023 until 06:00am on April 17, 2023.

Blackpool Road and Riversway eastbound and westbound will also be closed overnight from 9.30pm to 6am between April 17, 2023 and April 22, 2023.

A number of road closures will be in place for the final phase of the Preston Western Distributor construction work
As well as the Blackpool Road closures, Tabley Lane in Higher Bartle will also be closed from 00:01am on April 11, 2023 until 00:01am on April 17, 2023

This latest series of road closures follows a number of previous closures of the M55 and Blackpool Road.

What work will be taking place on Blackpool Road?

The closure from April 11 (Blackpool Road eastbound) will be in place to allow completion of the final surfacing, high friction surfacing and lining to Blackpool Rd, while the works from April 17 (Blackpool Road and Riversway eastbound and westbound) will complete all remaining surfacing, road markings, and installation of traffic signals, lighting, and signage.

What work will be taking place on Tabley Lane?

The Tabley Road closure is required to complete final surfacing and lining works to the new road.

Will diversions be in place?

The Preston Western Distributor team are advising motorists to follow diversion routes in place and plan any journeys ahead of travelling.

What is the Preston Western Distributor scheme?

Nearing completion, the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road scheme, is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

The project involves the construction of a new 4.3km long major road which will link the A583 at Blackpool Road, Lea, to the M55, as well as four new bridges and three underpasses.

