Which roads will be closed and when?

Blackpool Road eastbound will be closed from its junction with Riversway to Aldfield Avenue from 00:01am on April 11, 2023 until 06:00am on April 17, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Road and Riversway eastbound and westbound will also be closed overnight from 9.30pm to 6am between April 17, 2023 and April 22, 2023.

A number of road closures will be in place for the final phase of the Preston Western Distributor construction work

As well as the Blackpool Road closures, Tabley Lane in Higher Bartle will also be closed from 00:01am on April 11, 2023 until 00:01am on April 17, 2023

This latest series of road closures follows a number of previous closures of the M55 and Blackpool Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What work will be taking place on Blackpool Road?

The closure from April 11 (Blackpool Road eastbound) will be in place to allow completion of the final surfacing, high friction surfacing and lining to Blackpool Rd, while the works from April 17 (Blackpool Road and Riversway eastbound and westbound) will complete all remaining surfacing, road markings, and installation of traffic signals, lighting, and signage.

What work will be taking place on Tabley Lane?

The Tabley Road closure is required to complete final surfacing and lining works to the new road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will diversions be in place?

The Preston Western Distributor team are advising motorists to follow diversion routes in place and plan any journeys ahead of travelling.

What is the Preston Western Distributor scheme?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearing completion, the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road scheme, is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.