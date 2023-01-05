The closures are due to work taking place on the Preston Western Distributor road scheme which will link the city and parts of the Fylde to a new junction on the M55 motorway.

Currently being built and scheduled to open in early 2023, the £207m project will connect the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the M55.

M55 and M6 slip road closures

The M55 will close in both directions from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13, whilst work takes place on the gantries.

The closures will take place between junctions 1 and 3 from 9pm to 6am, and will include the M6 southbound slip road at junction 32 in Preston.

Blackpool Road and Riversway closures

- Westbound only (Preston to Blackpool) will close overnight from Monday, January 16 to Friday, January 20, between 9pm and 6am.

