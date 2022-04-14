In Lancashire 35 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 31 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during April, as well as four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, and M65.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April's mobile speed camera locations

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during April:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 Haslingden Bypass (50mph)

A583 Blackpool Road, Kirkham (50mph)

A671 Burnley Road, Weir (30mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (50mph)

A6 Lancaster Road / Main Road, Slyne (30mph)

A679 Accrington Road, Hapton (30mph)

A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Rishton (30mph)

A59 Liverpool Road / Causeway Lane, Rufford (30mph)

Preston New Road, Samlesbury Eastbound (50mph)

A5147 New Street, Halsall (30mph)

A680 Blackburn Road, Haslingden (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road from Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (40mph)

B6243 Edisford Road, Clitheroe (30mph)

A59 Longton Bypass, Hutton (50mph)

B6241 Tom Benson Way, Preston (40mph)

A680 Manchester Road, Accrington (30mph)

A570 Southport Road, Scarisbrick (40mph)

B6254 Arkholme, nr Arkholme primary School (30mph)

A577 Crosshall Brow, Skelmersdale (40mph)

Speed Management:

A59 Guildway / Golden Way, Preston (40mph)

Halton Road, Halton, Lancaster (30mph)

Kirkham Road, Freckleton (30mph)

Simonstone Lane, Simonstone (30mph)

Barton Road, Lancaster (30mph)

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton (30mph)

A584 Clifton Drive North, Blackpool (40mph)

A584 Queens Promenade, Blackpool (30mph)

Inner Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

Roman Road, Pothouse, Darwen (30mph)

A675 Hoghton Lane, Higher Walton (30mph)

Motorways: