What is the Preston Western Distributor (PWD) scheme?

Nearing completion, the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road scheme, is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal. The project involves the construction of a new major road which will link the A583 at Blackpool Road, Lea, to the M55 motorway, and it is scheduled to open in early 2023. As well as the 4.3km long dual carriageway, the project also involves the construction of four new bridges and three underpasses.

What are the latest updates?

Ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributer scheme that will link the M55 to a new junction with Blackpool Road at Lea.

Last week, we sent a photographer down to see how the project was progressing and speak to those involved, in what was our first site visit since work began in September 2019. To see the full gallery of pictures, visit our photo gallery here.

Our tour guide, project manager Phil Wilson, explains the progress of the fast moving scheme in a video attached above. Phil, who has worked at Lancashire County Council for 44 years says this is the final project of his career, having worked on it since its conception stage in 2013. In the video, Phil discusses some of the problems they have faced during construction, and takes our photographer past some of the impressive features which are now visible, including the Savick Viaduck, a bridge passing over Savick Brook, and the Lea Viaduct, which crosses the Blackpool and Preston railway line and the Lancaster Canal.

The Darkinson Underpass for pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians is also now open, as is the Earl’s Farm Cattle Creep, which provides access on Earl's Farm for moving cattle and is located under part of the new Cottam Link Road. In addition, all nine gantry structures have been installed on the M55 and the cement bound granular material (base under the carriageway) has been completed at Saddle roundabout.

Meanwhile, the Savick Brook temporary bridge, used for all site vehicles and machinery for the past two years, has been removed, as has the batching plant at Saddle roundabout, plus the Guild Wheel diversion has been reinstated and is back on the original route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Manager Phil Wilson has surveyed the work since it started in 2019.

What do the PWD City Deal partners say?

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “The Preston Western Distributor is a vital element to the City Deal, which promises to be transformative for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This major road scheme will promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

The new viaduct over Lancaster Canal and the railway line.

“Work on the scheme is progressing at pace, which is testament to the brilliant teams we have at our disposal and the strong partnership working at the heart of the City Deal.

"Working together with our cabinet member for environment and climate change, we have also produced an ambitious Highways Decarbonisation Strategy to improve our highways network using cost-effective, carbon-neutral and innovative practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, commented: “The Preston Western Distributor, a project supported by £58m Growth Deal funding, is not just about better connectivity across Lancashire, it will vastly improve our access to the national motorway network.

“In addition, it will help open up new housing sites, enable more commercial and industrial development, and boost Lancashire’s overall inward investment potential.

"It is also another great example of how LEP funding can facilitate growth through targeted support which is aligned to our wider economic strategy for the county.”

Director of Development and Housing at Preston City Council, Chris Hayward, added: “It is fantastic to see the fast-paced progress on the Preston Western Distributor, linking major routes, streamlining car travel for road users throughout the area and providing enhanced access to existing and future sustainable transport options such as the proposed Cottam Parkway Railway Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With easy access to the M55 motorway and links through Cottam and northwest Preston, the roadswill open up more opportunities for existing and potential new residents, investors and commuters to access the local area and motorway and help to relieve congestion on the existing road network.

“We have been proud to work with our City Deal partners on this exciting project and very much look forward to the seeing the completed works open for business next spring.”

How can you follow the PWD’s progress?