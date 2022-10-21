News you can trust since 1886
Preston Western Distributor: Pictures show work progressing on M55 as £200m road scheme nears completion

New pictures show how work has progressed on a new junction on the M55 between Preston and Kirkham as the project nears completion.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 6:21pm

A major new road that will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway is scheduled to be completed in six months time.

We sent a photographer to the scene to see how work was progressing on the Preston Western Distributor and East-West Link Road project.

These were the scenes:

1. Ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributor scheme

The Preston Western Distributor is a major new road that will link Preston and southern Fylde to the M55 motorway.

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributor scheme

Scheduled to open early in 2023, this £200m road scheme is the biggest new road programme in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributor scheme

Lancashire County Council said the new road will promote new housing and business development in the area, while increasing capacity on the existing local road network.

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributor scheme

Lancashire County Council and main contractor Costain are delivering the PWDR scheme and are building the new junction for National Highways.

Photo: Neil Cross

