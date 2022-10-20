Oversubscribed schools: the 28 secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that are the hardest to get into
Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Lancashire this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school for 2022/2023, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
Inner London was found to have the hardest secondary schools to get into in the country, with 30% of children not getting their first choice secondary school, whilst the North West had 15% not get their first secondary chool choice.
In Lancashire, 66 secondary schools made the oversubscribed list, and 28 of these were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
How competitive is it to get into your secondary school? Here we reveal which secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are the hardest to get into, ranked from highest to lowest.
All the information is from Department of Education data released in June, which you can download here.