Earlier this month, the Post revealed that Preston drivers had been named some of the most stressed in the UK, according to a recent study.

The study looked into road rage related crimes and accidents as a percentage of 71 UK cities’ drivers to find the city with the most, and least, stressed drivers; Preston ranked 16th with a score of 75.4 per cent, the only other Lancashire entry, Burnley, coming in at 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Post revealed the news on Facebook, readers were quick to offer their comments, including why they think it is the case.

Driving in Preston is stressful for many reasons, according to Lancashire Post readers.

Take a look at why Post readers think driving in Preston is stressful…

It’s the state of the roads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Carlisle: "I'm not surprised it like driving on world war one battlefield on the roads with all pot holes in preston”

Alwyn Blockley: “All road markings in and around Preston are appalling and dangerous, not to mention potholes. Feel sorry for anyone not local because who knows which Lane you should be in for where you are going!"

Allison Morley: “I'm suprised there are any cars left driving about at all in Preston with all the lethal pot holes on pretty much every main Road through it . Prestons going to turn into just one massive scrap car graveyard with all the massive craters in the Roads!!!”

It’s the roadworks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babs Keighley: “...They are also building houses EVERYWHERE so there are constant roadworks. Place is a joke”

Nick Thorburn: “Because it’s a nightmare to drive around Preston. Endless road work”

Jonny Sneddon: “Not suprised there is more temp lights than real ones"

It’s because the roads are too busy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Martha Crossan: “Let’s be honest Preston is just one big traffic jam. It takes an hour to go somewhere that should take 15 mins.”

Lisa Wright: “Not supposed to be a city and can not cope with the sheer volume of people and traffic. Don’t forget the traffic around school and work start and finish times… Also if there is an accident on the motorway preston becomes grid locked.”

Harry TB Roberts: “The town planning is a mess and as soon as the motorway backs up there's a hour queue to get a mile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the parking

Alexander Baldwin: “Not surprised. I attempted to go to Fishergate the other week. Every machine wanted coins. Who's still using those?! No card accepted but feel free to download an unnecessarily complicated app

Thomas Wignall: “I don't bother going, roadworks and you have to pay for most parking.”

Craig Geldeard: “...A road network that is not fit for purpose and not enough parking”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the enforcement

David Crotty: “Don’t forget all the speed/mobile cameras everywhere also just to get you a little more stressed……”

Luke Pennington: “Ye, Will be with all cameras and parking fines”

It’s the people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles Salisbury: “It shows....most of them can't drive....”

Gardner’s Florist: “As a frequent visitor to a flower wholesaler in Preston your roads are awful!!!! So many massive potholes, insane drivers! Undertaking, so glad I’m usually there before rush hour hits it must be chaos at 8 am!”