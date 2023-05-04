With more cars on the road than ever before and potholes to contend with at every turn, it’s no surprise that driving is becoming increasingly more stressful. In fact, a recent survey showed that 90 per cent of drivers admitted to feeling stressed or angry behind the wheel, with one in 10 people feeling stressed every time they drive in the UK. Keen to find out more, ICE HeadShop wanted to uncover which UK regions are home to the most stressed drivers. They looked into road rage related crimes as well as accidents as a percentage of 71 UK cities’ drivers to find the UK cities with the most, and least, stressed drivers.