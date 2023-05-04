Preston drivers are among the most stressed in the country
Stuck in a traffic queue or the light turning red when you are in a rush is a well-known feeling to most drivers, but especially those based in Preston who are among the most stressed in the country.
With more cars on the road than ever before and potholes to contend with at every turn, it’s no surprise that driving is becoming increasingly more stressful. In fact, a recent survey showed that 90 per cent of drivers admitted to feeling stressed or angry behind the wheel, with one in 10 people feeling stressed every time they drive in the UK. Keen to find out more, ICE HeadShop wanted to uncover which UK regions are home to the most stressed drivers. They looked into road rage related crimes as well as accidents as a percentage of 71 UK cities’ drivers to find the UK cities with the most, and least, stressed drivers.
Preston ranked 16th with a score of 75.4 per cent and Burnley was the only Lancashire area to rank in the least stressed half of the data, coming in at number 30. The UK's most stressed area is the town of Luton, where there were 505 road rage crimes and 916 crashes per 100,000 drivers, giving it a stressed driver score of 91.6 out of 100. The least stressed city is Wigan, Greater Manchester, with a stressed driver score of just 7.0/100.
Reasons motorists give for stressing behind the wheel include potholes, traffic queues, road works, rude drivers and tiredness.