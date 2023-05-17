News you can trust since 1886
The 26 streets in Preston that are terrible for parking, according to Lancashire Post readers

These are the worst streets for parking in Preston, according to the general public.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th May 2023, 04:55 BST

The Post asked its readers which streets in Preston were the worst for bad parking, and over a hundred users online offered their answers, whether it be due to double parking, pavement parking, or simply not enough parking.

Some people just mentioned general areas, especially those around schools – for example Eldon Primary School and Cardinal Newman College were mentioned.

However other users named and shamed specific roads, take a look at them below:

One reader wrote: "Blackpool Road just before and after Lane Ends Pub. People parking on double yellows where cars try and pass."

One reader wrote: "Blackpool Road just before and after Lane Ends Pub. People parking on double yellows where cars try and pass." Photo: Google Maps

St Paul's Road, as well as the surrounding streets.

St Paul's Road, as well as the surrounding streets. Photo: Google Maps

Corporation Street

Corporation Street Photo: Google Maps

Deepdale Road. One user said: "Cars literally four wheels on the pavement all the way. Double yellows....what double yellows!!"

Deepdale Road. One user said: "Cars literally four wheels on the pavement all the way. Double yellows....what double yellows!!" Photo: Google Maps

