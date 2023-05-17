The 26 streets in Preston that are terrible for parking, according to Lancashire Post readers
These are the worst streets for parking in Preston, according to the general public.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 17th May 2023, 04:55 BST
The Post asked its readers which streets in Preston were the worst for bad parking, and over a hundred users online offered their answers, whether it be due to double parking, pavement parking, or simply not enough parking.
Some people just mentioned general areas, especially those around schools – for example Eldon Primary School and Cardinal Newman College were mentioned.
However other users named and shamed specific roads, take a look at them below:
