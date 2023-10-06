Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police closed A6 Preston Lancaster Road near Bay Horse after the crash at around 5.10pm on Thursday (October 5).

The crash – just south of M6 junction 33 (Hampson Green) – involved a Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Seat, an 18-year-old man from Longridge, suffered a number of serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Lancashire Police said the vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction at the time and collided head on.

Fire crews from Garstang and Lancaster worked at the scene for around two hours and helped rescue the 18-year-old driver who was trapped inside the Seat.

The injured teenager was given first aid by firefighters before he was handed over to ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

The road was closed for around six hours while crash investigators examined the scene, before reopening around midnight.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to establish what caused the collision.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”

Readers can get in touch with Lancashire Police via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting log 1113 of October 5, 2023.

Firefighters rescue teenage driver

A fire service spokesperson said: "Garstang along with Lancaster attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the A6 in bay horse.

"One casualty was reported trapped. Firefighters were in attendance for approximately two hours.

"The casualty was given first aid by firefighters and was extricated and handed over to North West Ambulance Service.

"Holmatro cutting equipment and scene lighting was used to assist in rescue operations.

"Crews returned to station replenished and cleaned kit and were made available for further calls.