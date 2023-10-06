Teenage Preston North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair

Preston North End fans on social media have been sending their love to young forward Finlay Cross-Adair following his involvement in a serious road accident on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is currently in hospital after his Seat car collided head on with a van on the A6 at Bay Horse, near Lancaster , at around 5.10pm yesterday.

Firefighters said they had to cut the teenager out of his vehicle after it was wrecked in the collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The boyhood Lilywhites fan, from Longridge, is currently on loan at Scottish League One side Annan, where he has made seven appearances and scored one goal this season - a goal that came on his debut against Montrose.

His last appearance for the Galabankies was on Friday night, when he came on as a 84th-minute substitute against Hamilton.

Cross-Adair has made six first-team appearances for North End and signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2022.

Upon hearing the news of his accident, PNE fans have taken to social media to pass on their best wishes.

Here’s a selection of those messages of support.

@louise_pne: Oh no I heard there was an accident in Bamber Bridge yesterday. Not sure if this is the same one. Best wishes for a quick recovery Fin.

@AbsolutelyBrfc: Get well soon mate.

@mark_webster87: Hoping for a speedy recovery.

@LucasMulhollan3: Sending prayers to fin.

@PaulWatkinson10: My thoughts are with you Fin, speedy recovery pal.

@shabbapne: Hope Finlay makes a quick and full recovery.

@PR4PNE: Horrendous situation, hopefully he turns out to be ok.

@LewisStubbs1302: Awful news. Wish Finlay a speedy recovery.

@wuftyruffruff: Sending you lots of love Finlay.

@23Kirkham: Get well soon Fin, hope you make a quick recovery.

@AnonymousPnefc: Get well soon Finley.

A statement from PNE read: “ Preston North End can confirm that young professional Finlay Cross-Adair was involved in a road traffic accident on the A6 on the evening of Thursday, October 5.

"Finlay suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident and is currently recovering in hospital.

"The football club will show full support for Finlay and his family during his recovery.