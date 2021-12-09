Preston motorcyclist, 19, taken to hospital after Blackpool Road crash

A 19-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Preston yesterday (Thursday, December 8).

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:54 am

The man was injured after a crash with a car in Blackpool Road, near the junction with Inkerman Street, at around 4.30pm.

Police and paramedics attended and he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details on his injuries and condition.

The crash led to delays along Blackpool Road in Preston yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 8). Pic credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group

The crash led to queueing traffic along Blackpool Road whilst emergency services worked at the scene between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Lancashire Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the collision.

