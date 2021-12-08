Ashton-on-Ribble man wanted in connection with number of 'serious' offences frequents Preston city centre

David Crossett is wanted in connection with a number of offences including intent to cause fear and breach of a restraining order.

The 49-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with a scorpion tattoo on the side of his neck.

His last known address was Tulketh Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble but he is also known to frequent Preston city centre, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Owen O'Toole, of Preston Police, said: "David Crossett is wanted for serious offences and we encourage anyone who may know where this male is to get in touch."

If you have any information about Crossett’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

David Crossett (pictured) is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with a scorpion tattoo on the side of his neck (Credit: Lancashire Police)