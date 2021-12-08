Ashton-on-Ribble man wanted in connection with number of 'serious' offences frequents Preston city centre
Police launched an appeal to find a man from Ashton-on-Ribble who was wanted in connection with a number of "serious offences".
David Crossett is wanted in connection with a number of offences including intent to cause fear and breach of a restraining order.
The 49-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with a scorpion tattoo on the side of his neck.
His last known address was Tulketh Crescent, Ashton-on-Ribble but he is also known to frequent Preston city centre, police said.
PC Owen O'Toole, of Preston Police, said: "David Crossett is wanted for serious offences and we encourage anyone who may know where this male is to get in touch."
If you have any information about Crossett’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
