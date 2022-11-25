A Porsche Boxster and Vauxhall Meriva collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 at around 5.50pm on Saturday, November 19.

Three-year-old Faye Dawson, who was travelling in the Meriva, and a 79-year-old man who was driving the Porsche Boxster tragically died in the crash.

On Friday (November 25), investigating officers said they suspected the Porsche was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway when the collision happened.

They believed the vehicle had entered the motorway at junction 28 via the southbound slip road.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left both families grieving in a way most of us will never understand.

“On behalf of Lancashire Police and the investigation team I would like them to know our thoughts are with them all, they are being supported by specially trained officers as a result of this traumatic incident.

Faye Dawson, 3, of Wallasey, Merseyside, died on Saturday evening after the car she was travelling in collided with another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I feel I also need to mention all the emergency services who attended who are also trying to come to terms with what happened.”

On Thursday (November 24), Faye’s heartbroken family paid a loving tribute to a “loving and caring” little girl who “was loved by everyone who met her”.

Faye’s mother also suffered serious injuries in the crash, as did a man who was travelling in the Meriva with her.

They remained in hospital for treatment on Friday.