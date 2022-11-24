The RSPCA were made aware of concerns for a black cob horse that had been seen at a property in Mill Lane, Hambleton, in September 2021.

On discovering the pony had a severe leg condition, police and vets were called and an investigation began.

Tiny was transported to World Horse Welfare to undergo emergency treatment but sadly had to be put to sleep despite the vet’s best efforts.

A Preston man who failed to seek adequate treatment for his horse’s chronic leg condition has been found guilty of animal welfare offences (Credit: RSPCA)

In their witness statement, the veterinary surgeon who treated Tiny described how the stallion “had a known condition that had been diagnosed a year previously,” but although he had received some veterinary treatment, “further examination was denied by the owner, and almost three months later the horse was still suffering.”

They added: “The limbs of this horse were ulcerated in areas, bleeding and inflamed, and there was a secondary bacterial infection present.

“The right hind limb also had a maggot infestation which would have also caused further distress.

Tiny had to be put to sleep due to the severity of his condition (Credit: RSPCA)

“In my opinion, the owner did not act in the best interests of the welfare of this horse – a responsible, caring owner would have sought adequate veterinary care.”

William Byrne, 47, of Eastbourne Close, Preston, denied two animal welfare offences, but was found guilty of both and sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 16).

He was given an 18 week sentence (suspended for 12 months) and disqualified from owning horses for ten years, with no appeal for five years.

Byrne was also given a daily curfew for 12 weeks, between 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

As mitigation, Mr Byrne cited incompetent care rather than deliberate neglect.

RSPCA Chief Insp Rob Melloy said: “This was a very sad case for our team to deal with, and we were so very sad that Tiny couldn’t be saved.

“If he had received the appropriate treatment sooner, the outcome may have been different for him, but sadly, Mr Byrne failed to get him the veterinary care he so obviously, and desperately needed.

