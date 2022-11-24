Faye Dawson, of Wallasey, Merseyside, tragically died on Saturday evening (November 19) after the car she was travelling in collided with a Porsche Boxster sportscar on the southbound carriageway near Leyland.

Today, her heartbroken family paid tribute to a ‘beautiful’, ‘funny’ and ‘clever little girl’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Our beautiful Faye Grace, words will never express the heartache we are all going through since you were tragically taken from us.

Faye Dawson, 3, of Wallasey, Merseyside, died on Saturday evening after the car she was travelling in collided with another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland

“We can’t see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives.

“Everyone says how precious their daughter/granddaughter is but you were an exception, you were such a clever little girl who was very funny and had us all laughing all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were so loving and caring and above all very loved by everyone who met you.

“You’re now at rest with your great nanny, great grandad and Uncle Jimmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Words won’t justify how much we are all going to miss you and how much we all love you.

“Your mummy is being so brave and she will continue to make you proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were too little to be taken away from us, but we know the angels will look after you and they’re lucky to have you dancing in the sky with them.

“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“RIP baby girl, we are all missing you and will carry on forever. All our love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye’s mother was in the Vauxhall Mervia car with her daughter and suffered serious injuries. She remains in Royal Preston Hospital. A man in the car also suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Porsche Boxster, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway was shut for several hours while the collision was investigated and for repairs to the carriageway.