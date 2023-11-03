News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Porsche driver made U-turn on M6 before crash killed which killed three-year-old Faye Dawson, inquest hears

A Porsche driver who killed a three-year-old girl after crashing into a car on the M6 near Leyland performed a U-turn on the motorway prior to the collision, an inquest has heard.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 20:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 20:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Porsche Boxster and Vauxhall Meriva collided on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 at around 5.50pm on November 19, 2022.

Three-year-old Faye Dawson, who was travelling in the Meriva, and the driver of the Porsche, 79-year-old Terence Unsworth, died in the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Faye’s mother Beth also was in the Mervia with her daughter and suffered serious injuries.

Most Popular
Faye Dawson was travelling home with her mother after seeing the Blackpool Illuminations when the collision occurredFaye Dawson was travelling home with her mother after seeing the Blackpool Illuminations when the collision occurred
Faye Dawson was travelling home with her mother after seeing the Blackpool Illuminations when the collision occurred

The crash occurred as Beth was driving her daughter home to Merseyside after seeing the Blackpool Illuminations.

At an inquest into Terence’s death this week, the court was heard that Terence indicated right after joining the M6 near Leyland.

He then performed a U-turn and proceeded to drive the wrong way down the southbound carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A post mortem found that Terence – who had been fitted with a pacemaker around ten years earlier – had suffered an acute myocardial thrombus and his coronary arteries were “severely narrowed”.

The court was told the potential side-effects of confusion and disorientation could not explain his actions.

Paying tribute to Faye following her death, her heartbroken family said: “Our beautiful Faye Grace, words will never express the heartache we are all going through since you were tragically taken from us.

“We can’t see the future without you, it has left a massive hole in our lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are all so heartbroken that you were taken far too young but we are so glad that we got to have you for the time we did.

“RIP baby girl, we are all missing you and will carry on forever. All our love.”

Related topics:PorscheLeylandBlackpool Illuminations