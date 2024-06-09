Police close major road in both directions following serious traffic accident

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 13:36 BST
A major road into Burnley has been closed by police due to a traffic accident.

The collision happened at the junction of Todmorden Road and New Road. Police have closed the road in both directions and they anticipate it may be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

