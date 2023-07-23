News you can trust since 1886
Person rescued from car on Black Bull Lane in Fulwood after road floods during heavy rain

A person was rescued from their car after a road in Fulwood flooded.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

Black Bull Lane was shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive at around 10am Sunday (July 23).

The fire service later confirmed they were called to help a person who had become trapped in their car due to the road flooding.

Emergency services urged motorists to use alternative routes as the scene was cleared.

Firefighters responded after a person got stuck inside their vehicle on a flooded road in Fulwood (Credit: @Preston_Fire_Firefighters responded after a person got stuck inside their vehicle on a flooded road in Fulwood (Credit: @Preston_Fire_
Firefighters responded after a person got stuck inside their vehicle on a flooded road in Fulwood (Credit: @Preston_Fire_
Heavy traffic was building near Queens Drive Primary School following the road closure.

It came after the Met Office issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

The rain is set to ease on Sunday evening, but bus and train services could still be affected by flooding and spray.

The UK’s poor weather is due to the position of the jet stream, which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe have a heatwave.

