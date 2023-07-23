Primark in Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre reopens after unexplained temporary closure
Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue' on Saturday afternoon.
Preston's flagship Primark store has reopened after it was forced to closed.
It is thought to have reopened to shoppers mid to late afternoon.
Customers in the city were shocked by the temporary closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.
Lancashire Post readers took to Facebook to share their concern and urge the fashion giant to go online.