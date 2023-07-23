Preston's flagship Primark store has reopened after it was forced to closed.

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue' on Saturday afternoon.

It is thought to have reopened to shoppers mid to late afternoon.

Preston Primark bosses were forced to close on Saturday

Customers in the city were shocked by the temporary closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.