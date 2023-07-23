News you can trust since 1886
Primark in Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre reopens after unexplained temporary closure

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read

Preston's flagship Primark store has reopened after it was forced to closed.

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue' on Saturday afternoon.

It is thought to have reopened to shoppers mid to late afternoon.

Preston Primark bosses were forced to close on Saturday

Customers in the city were shocked by the temporary closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.

Lancashire Post readers took to Facebook to share their concern and urge the fashion giant to go online.

