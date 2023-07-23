The Met Office has issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

“Following a wet Saturday, some impacts are possible to travel and outdoor events, before the rain gradually eases and starts to clear southwards during Sunday night,” a spokesman for the Met Office added.

The rain is set to ease on Sunday evening, but bus and train services could still be affected by flooding and spray.

The UK’s poor weather is due to the position of the jet stream, which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe have a heatwave.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office (Photo by Pixabay)

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The band of rain that we’ve currently got from Northern Ireland down to Wales and parts of central and southern England, such as Oxfordshire and Hampshire, will continue to push its way northwards overnight.

“By tomorrow morning, it’s going to stall across the central swathe of the UK in Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of north Wales.

“It primarily sits there for a fair amount of Sunday, particularly in England and Wales, which is why the Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for that area.

“We have had a relatively wet Saturday, so topping up with the rainfall expected quite persistently throughout Sunday does have the potential to cause some travel disruption and issues with any outdoor events taking place through there.”

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on July 23 (Credit: Met Office)

Elsewhere, parts of south-west, central and south-eastern England will see a slightly better day with a few brighter spells trying to emerge but still a scattering of showers around, with one or two possibly on the heavier side.

The best of the sunny spells will continue to be across Scotland, with temperatures rising above 22C on Saturday, the forecaster added.